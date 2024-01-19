Penny Hardaway will not be happy to see the history that Memphis basketball made on Thursday

Penny Hardaway and his Memphis basketball Tigers made some improbable history on Thursday night. Though, it's the kind that will have fans trying hard to keep their dinner down.

After completely collapsing at home versus South Florida, Memphis becomes the first AP top-10 team in 14 years to lose after leading by 20 or more points, per The Field of 68. Yikes.

Last season, the Tigers snuck up on everyone and roared into the NCAA Tournament as a sleeper to make a Final Four run. Instead, they lost a heartbreaker and watched Florida Atlantic, the school that eliminated them, go dancing all the way to NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This year, Hardaway's group has taken a big step forward and forced its way into the No. 2 seed conversation after a 15-2 start and 10-game winning streak.

That air of confidence is surely undetectable right now, with dismay and disgruntlement still pervading through the FedExForum following such a frightening implosion. Memphis dominated the Bulls (10-5) in the opening 20 minutes of play and led 52-32 early in the second half before falling apart on both ends of the floor.

Is Memphis basketball headed towards another early exit in March?

Poor shot selection and 3-point defense (Selton Miguel was 5-of-10 from distance and scored 23 points) allowed South Florida to climb its way back into the game. The Bulls hung around long enough to earn an opportunity to pull off the big upset, and the Tigers obliged.

Kasean Pryor, who was ice cold from the field overall, escaped his defender and rolled towards the basket unimpeded until Memphis committed a desperation foul. He went 1-of-2 from the free throw line to ultimately secure the 74-73 victory.

Cue the national mockery. The Tigers will now be labeled as pretenders and be forced to prove themselves all over again. There are some positives to take away, though, as transfer David Jones scored 25 points on 60 percent shooting.

Even so, expect head coach Penny Hardaway to respond accordingly to this debacle during practice this week.