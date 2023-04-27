After days of basketball, the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is coming down to an end. However, some series still have a lot left in the tank. That is the case for the matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers. With Memphis set to travel to face Los Angeles on Friday, it means it is time for some Grizzlies Game 6 bold predictions.

Memphis had a 51-31 record in the regular season and secured the No. 2 seed in the West. This marked the second year in a row that the Grizzlies finished second in the conference.

On the other side, Los Angeles went 43-39, finishing as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers ended up defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-102 in overtime in the Play-In Tournament to officially secure a postseason bid in 2023.

In Game 1, thanks to a 15-0 run to close out the game, the Lakers claimed a 128-112 victory on the road. The Grizzlies bounced back in Game 2, despite being without Ja Morant, to pick up a 103-93 win. In Game 3, the Lakers opened a 35-9 lead in the first quarter to finish a 111-101 victory before following it up with a 117-111 overtime win at home in Game 4. In Game 5 on Wednesday, Memphis had a 26-2 run in the second half en route to a 116-99 victory, forcing a Game 6.

Now back at the Crypto.com Arena, Memphis will need to win on the road to force a Game 7. Here are some bold predictions for the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 6 of their first-round series with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

3. Grizzlies hold LeBron James and Anthony Davis to at most 45% from the field combined

One duo that Memphis will need to keep an extra eye on throughout Game 6 is LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both players have championship experience and are familiar with the big stage.

In the series, James is averaging 22.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game plus 1.6 blocks and 1 steal per game. He is shooting 45.7% from the field but just 16.7% from beyond the arc and 67.9% from the free-throw line.

Davis is putting up 21.8 points, 13.6 boards and 2.2 assists. He is making 47.3% of his field goals, 33.3% of his 3-pointers and 80% of his free throws. On defense, he is recording 4.2 blocks and 1.6 steals a night.

Both players have had their ups and downs this series. James had a 20-20 performance in Game 4 but was 5-for-17 from the field in Game 5. Davis has two 30-point performances, yet he had two games with less than 15 points on 31% shooting or worse.

The bold prediction is that Memphis will continue its strong defense on the duo. Expect the duo to finish with at most 45% from the field combined. Should that happen, the Lakers will need more help from their supporting cast.

2. Ja Morant records a triple-double

As for the Grizzlies, they will need everything they can get from Ja Morant. Despite missing Game 2 with a hand injury, the guard has been playing at the highest level for the remainder of the series.

In the playoffs, Morant is registering a series-best 28.3 points, 7.3 assists and 7.3 boards with 1.5 steals per game. He is shooting 46.7% from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc, the latter being the best mark on the team.

His best performance came in Game 3, the first following his return from his injury. He bounced back with 45 points, 13 assists and 9 rebounds. He went 13-for-26 from the field, including hitting six 3-pointers.

If the Grizzlies want to extend the series beyond Friday, it starts with Morant on offense. The bold prediction is that he will have an all-around game, which will result in a triple-double. If that happens, Memphis will be in a better position to tie the series.

1. Game is decided in the final minutes

At the end of the day, the series has been one of the best of the first round. Even with the chance of ending on Friday, both teams have had their moments, making NBA fans excited about what is coming after for both franchises.

Los Angeles is the favorite to win this contest, according to FanDuel. Currently, the spread is -4.5 in the Lakers’ favor, which is the lowest among all Game 6’s in this year’s first round. This means that many expect this to be a close one, just like Game 4.

The bold prediction is that this will be another thriller in the series. Both teams should have their big sequences but won’t be able to open a comfortable lead. In the end, the game will be decided in the final minutes, and do not be surprised if it goes to overtime once again.