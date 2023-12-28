ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Memphis has been invited to their tenth straight bowl game and looks to get their fourth win as they face Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Liberty Bowl Memphis-Iowa State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Liberty Bowl began back in 1959, with Penn State winning both of the first two games. It has been sponsored by Auto Zone since 2004 and has been played in Memphis Tennessee since 1964. It was previously held in Philadelphia and Atlantic City. Since 2014 an SEC school has faced one from the Big 12 when both have one available. Last year's game was one of the best of the bowl season, seeing Arkansas beat Kansas in triple overtime.

This year, Memphis plays instead of an SEC school. While thye are the away team in this game, this is a home game for them. They play in the stadium hosting the game. Memphis has played in this game once before. It was in 2017 when they lost 21-20 to Iowa State. They enter the game at 9-3 this year. Memphis opened the season 3-0 before their first loss of the year for Missouri. After beating Boise State, they would fall the next week to conference rival Tulane. From there, they won four straight, but once again lost to one of the top teams in the conference. This time it was a four-point loss to SMU before they finished the year with a win over Temple.

Iowa State is playing in this game for the fourth time. They first played in the game back in 1972, losing to Georgia Tech. Iowa State lost again in 2012 but got a win in 2017 over Memphis. They enter the year at 7-5. They opened the season with a win over Northern Iowa but would lose three of the next four, with the only win being over Oklahoma State. After a 30-point loss to Oklahoma, they would win three straight games before a seven-point loss to Kansas. They would finish the year by upsetting Kansas State though, to end the year 7-5.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Liberty Bowl Odds: Memphis-Iowa State Odds

Memphis: +10.5 (-110)

Iowa State: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch Memphis vs. Iowa State

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread

The Memphis offense ranked seventh in the nation in points per game, while sitting 19th in yards per game this year. They were 72nd in rushing yards, but 12th in passing. This was led by Seth Hennigan. He passed for 3,514 yards this year and 28 touchdowns. Henigan also completed 66.4 percent of his passes, while having 25 big-time throws according to PFF. Still, he had nine interceptions on the year, and 15 other turnover-worthy passes. Hennigan also had some production in the run game, with 312 yards this year and four scores.

At runningback, Memphis will feature Blake Watson. He had a great year, running for 1,044 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was amazing after contact, with 3.49 yards after contact per run this year. Watson also had 30 rushes of over ten yards while fumbling just two times all year. Watson helped out in the passing game too, with 461 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Memphis will also have Brandon Thomas. The short-yardage bruiser scored nine times this year.

Roc Taylor and DeMeer Blankumsee will lead the way for the receiving game. Taylor comes into the game with 60 receptions this year and 981 yards. He also scored four times. Blankumsee was also solid this year. He brought in 51 receptions this year for 820 yards while scoring six times.

On defense, Memphis ranked 97th in points allowed per game while sitting 124th in yards allowed. They were 109th against the rush while sitting 124th against the pass. All AAC-Linebacker Chandler Martin will be who to watch in this one. He has three sacks on the year with 13 quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, he had 41 stops for offensive failures and a focused fumble in the running game. In pass coverage, he did allow one touchdown but also had two interceptions and a pass break up.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread

Iowa State was 65th in the nation in points scored this year while sitting 75th in yards per game. They were 113th in yards on the ground while sitting 54th through the air. Big 12 Freshman of the Year Rocco Becht led this offense. HE threw for 2,674 yards this year and 20 touchdowns. He had seven touchdowns in the last three games as well. Still, he did have eight interceptions, but five of them came in the first five games. Becht also scored three times on the ground this year.

Abu Sama will be the primary back in this game, with Eli Sanders still expected to be out in this one. He ran for 607 yards this year and six scores while taking just 72 carriers. He was great after contact this year as well, with 528 yards after contact on the season. Further, he had 13 runs over ten yards on the year.

The receiving game will be led by Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Higgins comes into the game with 769 yards on the year and five scores on just 44 receptions. Noel had 60 receptions, coming away with 741 yards of his own. He also scored six times.

On defense, Iowa State was 35th in points against per game, while sitting 41st in yards allowed per game. They were 49th against the run while sitting 50th against the pass. Starting corner and first-team All-Big 12 corner TJ Tampa has opted out, but fellow first-teamer Jeremiah Cooper is in this game. The safety forced a fumble this year while having five interceptions. He also broke up another nine passes while allowing just one touchdown.

Final Memphis-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Memphis has a great ground attack this year, and they will use that in this game. While the defense was bad, this is a home game for them, and the offense will show up. The result will be Memphis controlling the ground game and controlling the clock. The Iowa State offense was not solid this year, so expect this one to be close.

Final Memphis-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Memphis +10.5 (-110)