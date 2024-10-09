ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re back for yet another College Football betting prediction and pick as the action heats up in Week 7 of the season. This next matchup takes us to the American Conference for a battle between conference rivals. The Memphis Tigers (4-1) will visit the USF Bulls (2-3) for a clash in the Sunshine State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Memphis-USF prediction and pick.

The Memphis Tigers are off to a hot start after their latest win over Middle Tennessee. It marked their third double-digit win of the year with their only loss coming in a shootout against Navy. They’re 0-1 in American Conference competition, but they’ll hope to notch their first win over a formidable foe in Memphis.

The USF Bulls come into this game riding back-to-back losses against Miami and Tulane. They were listed as underdogs in both of those games and couldn’t cover the spread in either. They’re 0-1 within the conference and have yet to beat a solid team, so they could gain momentum with an upset win here.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Memphis-USF Odds

Memphis: -7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -265

USF: +7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 60.5 (-115)

Under: 60.5 (-105)

How to Watch Memphis vs. USF

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Memphis Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Memphis Tigers cruised to a victory in their most recent game against Middle Tennessee, advancing to 3-0 at home on the season. Running back Mario Anderson Jr. had a massive day on the ground with 18 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown. Back Brandon Thomas also delivered two touchdowns on the ground, so it was a run-heavy attack from the Tigers in their most recent win. Their only loss to Navy came when they turned the ball over, so ball security will be at the forefront here if they want to ensure victory.

Quarterback Seth Henigan has been very conservative in his decision-making, giving this team a chance to score points each time they’re on the field. If they can get both Anderson and Thomas going early, they should be able to replicate their 100-yard games from three occasions this season. The defense has been spotty at times, but expect this defensive front to come off the ball fast and give the opposing quarterback some trouble.

Why USF Could Cover The Spread/Win

USF hasn’t been able to find their footing this season, but they did have to play both No. 4 Alabama and No. 8 Miami in a three-game stretch. During their last game, they couldn’t mount much of any offense, failing to convert on third downs and not stringing together sustainable drives. They also fumbled with three different ball carriers, one of which was recovered by Tulane. USF will need to clean up their act and find their rhythm on offense if they want to have a chance of keeping up with Memphis.

Quarterback Byrum Brown is the leading passer and rusher on this team, so it’s clear he’ll be the biggest focal point for the Bulls on offense. He has about half as many rushing attempts as he does pass attempts, so this offensive line will be an integral part of keeping his pocket clean and making blocks once he gets mobile. Expect the success for the Bulls to come from their interior lineman.

Final Memphis-USF Prediction & Pick

We’ll be having to monitor the weather in Tampa, Florida ahead of this matchup as the USF Bulls look to upset the Memphis Tigers at home. The Bulls have had a tough road to get here and they’re coming into this one following a dud on offense in their last game. Memphis, on the other hand, has their offense firing on all cylinders and has scored 88 points in their last three games.

Memphis is also 6-2 ATS in their last eight games and has won six of their last seven straight up. Meaning, that the Memphis Tigers have been covering the spread as of late, and given this number, they stand to do so once more if they’re able to cause turnovers on defense. USF’s run defensive has been porous at times, so expect the Tigers to continue pounding the ball on the ground as they have all season.

Furthermore, USF is 0-4-1 in their last five games when hosting the Tigers, so we’ll have to side with Memphis in our final prediction here. I like both running backs to get in the end zone once again as the Memphis lineman sees a better push off the line of scrimmage all game.

Final Memphis-USF Prediction & Pick: Memphis -7.5 (-102)