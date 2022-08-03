‘Mental health crisis’: Ex-Seahawks OL Chad Wheeler rips off monitoring device amid house arrest over DV charges

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler is in hot water right now. The 28-year-old recently violated a court-mandated order by removing his electronic home monitoring device while placed under house arrest for domestic violence charges. As it turns out, the former USC standout has been dealing with mental health issues, and this is what may have brought about his momentary lapse of judgment.

Brady Henderson of ESPN sheds more light on this bizarre situation:

According to court documents obtained by ESPN, Wheeler’s defense attorney said his client was experiencing a “mental health crisis” on the evening of July 31 when he took off all his clothes, removed the electronic home monitoring (EHM) device from his ankle and began wandering the streets in the Seattle suburb of Redmond. A friend located Wheeler, called for help and took a photograph of him as he was being tended to by first responders while naked.

The report also states that Wheeler was taken into a mental health facility right after the incident, but that he was also released the following morning.

Wheeler, who has previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, is facing felony domestic violence charges filed by his ex-girlfriend, Alleah Taylor. The charges stem from a January 2001 incident wherein Wheeler choked Taylor until she lost consciousness.

Wheeler started his NFL career with the New York Giants in 2017. He played for the Giants for two seasons. In 2020, he suited up in five games for the Seahawks. He has since been out of contract and has not been able to find a new team.

Chad Wheeler’s trial is reportedly scheduled for September 26, and this recent incident will surely have an impact on the same.