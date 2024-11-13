ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Mercer is one of the top teams in the FCS, but it could be a long day against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama hasn't been a more significant favorite against any team yet this season, but it'll be crucial for them not to take the Bears for granted in this game. Alabama has to avoid looking vulnerable with their College Football Playoff hopes hanging in the balance. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Mercer-Alabama prediction and pick.

Mercer-Alabama Last Game – Matchup History

Mercer and Alabama have been in more matchups than you may think. The Bears are one of the programs that Alabama brings to Tuscaloosa for their non-conference matchups, and they've played twice since 2017. The last matchup was on September 11, 2021, which the Crimson Tide won 48-14. Mercer entered the game as 54-point underdogs but kept the game close, including outscoring Alabama in the fourth quarter.

Fun fact: The Crimson Tide and Bears played twice in 2021 and 2017. Their previous two meetings before those games were in 1940 and 1939. The Bears didn't score a point in the first three meetings before losing 48-14 in 2021.

Overall Series: Alabama 4-0

Here are the Mercer-Alabama College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Mercer-Alabama Odds

Mercer: +41.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +8000

Alabama: -41.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -100000

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mercer vs. Alabama

Time: 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

TV: SEC Network+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Mercer Could Cover The Spread/Win

Mercer hasn't just been a good team in the FCS this season. They've also been highly profitable for any bettor who enjoys wagering on the division. The Bears have won nine of ten games this season and covered the spread in each of those wins. Their lone loss against Samford was a 55-35 deficit where they were 8.5-point favorites. Alabama has covered their last two games but failed to cover four of six games before that.

Why Alabama Could Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama's convincing 42-13 win over LSU last week sent them back up the College Football Playoff rankings. It was the second straight blowout win for the Crimson Tide after they shut out Missouri 34-0 in Week 9. Alabama needed to recover after losing two of three games against Vanderbilt and Tennessee, which had a 27-25 win over South Carolina in the middle of it where the Gamecocks were a two-point conversion away from sending the game to overtime. The Crimson Tide would have little chance of making the playoffs if they had lost that game.

Kalen DeBoer and Jalen Milroe are beginning to understand the quarterback's capabilities on the football field. Milroe threw just 18 passes last week, completing 12 for 109 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. You may wonder how Alabama won with such a lopsided score if Milroe didn't contribute. However, he was a massive contributor on the ground, rushing for 185 yards with four touchdowns.

Alabama's defense hasn't missed a beat this season, which could be trouble for Mercer, who doesn't usually see an SEC defense of this caliber. The Crimson Tide allow just 18 points per game this season and could be in line for their second shutout in three games after they triumphed over Missouri.

Final Mercer-Alabama Prediction & Pick

This game won't be as easy for Alabama as the odds suggest. The Crimson Tide will keep the ball on the ground for most of this game, and while Mercer will have trouble generating offense, Alabama doesn't have the offensive makeup to run away with the game. It could be a massive win for the Crimson Tide, but it won't be huge enough to cover the spread.

Final Mercer-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Mercer +41.5 (-110)