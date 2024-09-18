Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner faced some haters on Instagram after Tuesday's win against the Los Angeles Sparks. Griner and Sparks forward Rickea Jackson were both ejected from the game. Following the game, people attacked the Phoenix Center on Instagram about the fight. Some of the comments said how she was a man, in addition to her not being tough in Russia, where Griner was wrongfully detained for 10 months. She responded convincingly, stating “And yo ass would've been someone bitch.”

Ever since Griner returned to the United States from her wrongful detainment, she's faced support and criticism from all sides. Many of her teammates, players around the WNBA, and other athletes and celebrities were ecstatic to have her back. Others, not so much. Some were upset because she was traded for Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout, who was in prison for a variety of reasons. Conspiracy to kill American citizens and officials, delivery of anti-aircraft missiles, and providing aid to a terrorist organization were his charges.

Does the Mercury, Brittney Griner still get hate about ‘Russia'?

Griner receives comments very frequently about her being released. Despite her efforts to bring detained Americans back home, they're white noise to some folks.

The Mercury star averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 blocks in the 2023 season. Although she was physically conditioning herself to get back in basketball shape, Griner showed she was a force. Even though she mentioned in exit interviews how terribly she played that year, she's returning to her old ways.

Griner missed the beginning of the season with a bone fracture in her left toe. Once she returned to the court, it was game over. On the season, she's averaging 18.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. Also, she implemented a three-point shot to her arsenal, making nearly 50% of those shots.

With her wrongful detainment behind her, some people try to make her relive the past again. After multiple interviews and a book about the incident, Griner hopes to turn to the next chapter. Still, people will try to antagonize the two-time defensive player of the year for no apparent reason. Regardless, Griner has the WNBA playoffs to look forward to, as her squad will take on the No. 2 seed Minnesota Lynx in the opening round.

The Mercury are set to take on the Seattle Storm on Thursday in the final game of the WNBA season. Both teams have their seeds locked up, so it'll be worth noting if Griner or any other starters play significant minutes.