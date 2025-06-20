A 3-0 start to a road trip couldn't have been better. Just ask Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts. Following the 89-81 takedown of the New York Liberty, it was another instance of the depth stepping up to the plate.

For instance, rookie guard Monique Akoa Makani led the team with 21 points, and registered six assists. Meanwhile, star forward Alyssa Thomas posted 18 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists.

Although the statistics are eye-popping to say the least, it was a total team effort rooted in defense and connectivity. New York's 81 were the lowest amount they've scored all season.

Tibbetts took that point total to heart following Thursday's win.

“The thing that I'm most proud of is that we compete on every possession defensively,” Tibbetts said.

“Which is a lot of credit to our players and they've just continued to compete, and we flew around tonight, and we played last night, and so I'm super proud of the way they came out and competed.”

Coming off a back-to-back set is tough. It was the first instance they had one this season. Granted, they played the Connecticut Sun, which was emotionally draining for Mercury star Alyssa Thomas.

She played against her former team, which gave her a special tribute and acknowledged her accomplishment in Uncasville. However, the team traveled to Brooklyn and took care of business.

Once again, Thomas had an elite game, but everyone around her was huge contributors. Still, her defensive presence loomed large, especially once Liberty center Jonquel Jones exited the game after an ankle injury.

Nate Tibbetts, Alyssa Thomas loved Mercury's defense vs. Liberty

As Jones left the game, the interior presence escaped the Liberty's lineup. They were also missing their versatile big in Leonie Fibich.

The defensive energy shifted towards Breanna Stewart and the remaining players. Losing the post-force in Jones gave Phoenix a concerted effort to limit paint opportunities.

Although New York had its fair share, thanks to Stewart, it was a block party, courtesy of Natasha Mack, who had three. Not to mention, Phoenix was disruptive in the passing lanes, registering 13 steals that led to 22 Liberty turnovers.

However, there was another interesting area the Mercury took advantage of.

Rebounding.

For instance, New York allows a league-worst 11.1 offensive rebounds per game. Thomas and the Mercury took total advantage.

That was a point of emphasis, in conjunction with the defensive effort. The lack of effort had Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello concerned following the loss. People familiar with the Mercury this season know that is their bread and butter. When Jones was sidelined, Thomas knew what the main objective was.

“They're one of the bottom (teams) in the league when it comes to stopping teams from getting (offensive) boards, so definitely a point of emphasis,” Thomas said.

“And 3s weren't always falling for us, so getting those second-chance opportunities were really big for us.”

The Mercury could cap off undefeated road trip

On Saturday, they will have the chance to sweep the road trip as they take on the Chicago Sky. The last time these two teams squared off, it was a relatively close game.

However, this could be the third time that the Big 3 of Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally, and Thomas will be on the floor together. Registering the 11th win of the season, and sweeping the road trip would be the icing on the cake.

Defense will again be a top priority, as it has been all season.