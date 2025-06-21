Sister showdown 👯‍♀️

Maddy and Kathryn Westbeld reflect on what it means to compete against each other at the highest level—as WNBA opponents for the second time this season.

Catch the Mercury vs. the Sky at 1pm/ET on ABC! pic.twitter.com/XNIUUqWGh8

— WNBA (@WNBA) June 21, 2025