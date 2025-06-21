Sister showdown 👯♀️
Maddy and Kathryn Westbeld reflect on what it means to compete against each other at the highest level—as WNBA opponents for the second time this season.
Catch the Mercury vs. the Sky at 1pm/ET on ABC! pic.twitter.com/XNIUUqWGh8
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 21, 2025
Mercury’s Kathryn Westbeld reflects on rematch with sister Maddy before facing Sky
Jess Koffie is the Women's Sports Lead at ClutchPoints. The New Jersey native graduated from Rutgers University in 2017 before expanding her professional experience into areas such as live game coverage, radio and podcast production, digital content creation, and interviewing.
You may also like
Natasha Cloud, Brittney Griner joyfully reunite before Liberty-Dream clash
Returning Kahleah Copper is Mercury’s final piece of ‘death lineup’
Kahleah Copper to make 2025 season debut vs. Aces
Mercury’s Satou Sabally gives Angel Reese bold ‘unicorn’ praise
Kahleah Copper, Mercury call out WNBA after win vs Wings
Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas spoils Paige Bueckers’ career night in return
Mercury players go crazy over practice half-court shot competition
Mercury HC Nate Tibbetts gives crucial Alyssa Thomas update for Wings clash
Why Mercury’s Nate Tibbetts shot down Coach of the Year chatter with NSFW mic drop
What Mercury’s latest roster move means for star injury returns
Satou Sabally shouts out Candace Parker, Donovan Mitchell for custom shoe inspiration
Mercury’s Satou Sabally blasts WNBA commissioner amid stacked schedule