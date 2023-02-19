After an intense diplomatic battle, Brittney Griner was finally able to return to the United States a couple of months ago. The Phoenix Mercury star forward was detained in Russia for almost a year after being caught with a vape pen with marijuana canisters at the airport. While it’s great news that Griner was able to return, there was one question hanging over everyone’s head: where will the star play next season.

Well, we now have the answer to that question: Brittney Griner will be returning to the Phoenix Mercury (like she promised after her release), sources told ESPN. The star forward is signing a one-year deal with the team to remain in Arizona for at least the next year.

“(Brittney Griner), a 32-year-old free agent, signed a one-year, $165,100 contract with the Mercury on Saturday, a source confirmed to ESPN. She’ll return to the team that drafted her first overall in 2013 for a 10th season.”

Griner is still one of the better forwards in the league despite her relatively old age. In her age-30 season two year ago, the Mercury forward posted a monstrous statline of 20.5 points, 1.9 blocks, 2.7 assists and 9.5 rebounds (the last of which being a career-high). She was part of the vaunted Phoenix team that surprised everyone on their route to the WNBA Finals.

The Mercury will certainly have their work cut out for them this season. Many teams have made massive trades and signings to threaten the hierarchy of the WNBA. Can Phoenix rally behind the return of the Brittney Griner and claim the WNBA title that they narrowly missed out on in 2021?