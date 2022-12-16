By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Brittney Griner broke her silence on returning from Russia and playing for the Phoenix Mercury this season, per her Instagram.

“It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help,” Griner wrote on Instagram.

She also thanked everyone who advocated and fought to bring her home. Brittney Griner then stated that she intends on using her platform to help bring other Americans home as well.

“President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.”

Finally, Brittney Griner answered the question that WNBA fans have been asking; Will she play for the Phoenix Mercury in 2023?

“I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

After an incredibly long journey, Brittney Griner is back and ready to play basketball once again.