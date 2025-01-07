As soon as Brittney Griner joined Unrivaled, questions poured in about the Phoenix Mercury center's motivation for playing in the league. While no one seemed to figure it out, Griner revealed it herself. She explained to Kendra Andrews of ESPN about her true motivation behind playing in the 3×3 league.

“I should be playing, not be off,” Griner said. “It hit me a little different. I wanted to go back to working year-round.” Griner also mentioned that there was a void last offseason when she wasn't playing. The last time she played in the offseason was 2022. Unfortunately, Griner was wrongfully detained in Russia for having hashish oil in her luggage.

That sparked a 10-month battle to get her released. Luckily for the Mercury and the WNBA community, Griner was released in exchange for Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout. Since that move, she's been asked about playing overseas. Even in preparation for the Olympics, the Mercury star said that she would only go overseas to represent her country (referencing USA Basketball).

Brittney Griner could benefit the Mercury during time with Unrivaled

Although Unrivaled is a 3×3 setting, there's a lot of conditioning that goes into it. After a basket is made, the ball is immediately put back into play. There's not an opportunity to get the defense. Furthermore, the tempo is increased, which is contrary to Griner's game.

She operates out of the low post and is dominant there. However, a 3×3 game is emphasized with spacing, communication, and consistent shot-making. Despite that, Griner has some company with current Mercury teammate Natasha Cloud. After Cloud was traded to Griner's club, the Phantom Owls, the two will reunite.

Plus, it elevates the two-person game with Griner and Cloud. Also, it'll put Griner back into basketball shape for the entire year. Taking a break for nearly eight months takes a toll physically. The last time that the Mercury center spent the whole offseason overseas, she nearly won the 2021 WNBA MVP.

Her game ascended to a new level thanks to consistently playing. Luckily, the chemistry could translate to the WNBA game as well. With teammates like Kahleah Copper, Sophie Cunningham, and possibly Diana Taurasi returning next season, there's legitimate potential.

No matter what, it's getting rid of the excess trauma that Griner endured during Russia. If she can get back to her roots, her confidence will increase. It can be beneficial for her club, and the Mercury, once their season begins in May.