After spending her entire 18-year WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury, Diana Taurasi hasn’t made any decisions about her future with the team; she has been in constant communication with teammate Brittney Griner, who also has spent her entire WNBA career in Arizona.

Taurasi told ESPN on Tuesday that Griner had texted her on Tuesday morning, asking how USA Basketball training camp in Minneapolis, MN was going.

“She wants to be a part of this like no one else,” Taurasi said. “So, she’ll get there eventually. She’ll find her footing.”

Now that Griner is back in Phoenix, the two are in frequent communication, “hanging out, chatting on the phone and texting each other,” per ESPN. Taurasi was on the private plane that picked Griner up outside San Antonio and flew her to Arizona.

“It was a situation that I thought wasn’t going to happen,” Taurasi said when asked if she might never see her close friend again. “I’m not a person that lives in this fake world of optimism…I lived in Russia for 10 years. I know how serious these things are there, and being put in that situation, I really thought it was gonna be a long time until I got to see my friend again.”

Taurasi stressed that one thing that never left Brittney Griner is the ability to make people happy and make them smile.

“Just to see her smile, just to see her free, was really emotional for everyone,” she continued. “And we knew, at the same time, the minute she got into that plane and we got to Phoenix, there was going to be a whole new set of challenges, a whole new reality, a whole new way of living life for. And all I can say is that every day she’s in a great place, she’s so thankful to be home.”

Diana Taurasi is thrilled to have Griner back on American soil and is looking forward to hopefully taking the court together with the Phoenix Mercury, whenever that happens next.