Diana Taurasi is officially returning to the WNBA for her 19th season.

The Phoenix Mercury announced the three-time WNBA champion has signed a two-year deal with the team. Rachel Galligan of Winsidr reported the contract will pay Taurasi $234,936 in 2023 and $234,936 in 2024.

“Diana Taurasi belongs in a Mercury uniform, and we are grateful for the continued faith she demonstrates in our organization by returning year after year,” Mercury General Manager Jim Pitman said in a statement. “The way she prepares her body, how much she cares about winning, and how much she cares about our franchise—on and off the court—are just a few of the things that make her a transcendent athlete and quite literally the greatest of all time.”

“We look forward to more accolades, more historic moments, and more wins.”

The Mercury drafted Taurasi with the first overall pick in the 2004 draft which changed the franchise for the next 20 seasons. She guided them to three championships (2007, 2009, 2014) and was elected to the All-WNBA first team ten times. Taurasi is the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer and has knocked down more three-pointers than any other player in league history.

The Mercury legend has been bombarded with questions about when she will decide to hang it up and has pushed back on the idea of retirement. During the 2020 bubble season, Taurasi famously said, “Old people have dreams, too.” Since then, she won a gold medal with Team USA, the fifth of her career.

Last season with Phoenix, Taurasi averaged 16.7 points and 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game before a quad injury ended her season.