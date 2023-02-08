Throughout her lengthy 18-year WNBA career, all Diana Taurasi has ever known is the Phoenix Mercury. It’s the only franchise she’s ever played for and while the veteran is hoping to re-sign this offseason, she also addressed the possibility of landing elsewhere.

Via ESPN:

“We’re in ongoing discussions,” Taurasi said from Minneapolis during a USA Basketball training camp. “As a franchise, we’re in an interesting position right now with a lot of different things going on from ownership to all the way down. So, I just think it’s something that’s taking its time and hopefully it’ll be resolved on my end and sooner than later.”

“But you never know what can happen in this world, right?” she said. “As we’ve seen in the last couple weeks, anything can happen.”

Anything truly can happen. We saw the New York Liberty build an absolutely stacked roster in the last couple of weeks, adding Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot, and Jonquel Jones alongside Sabrina Ionescu, while Candace Parker just signed with the Las Vegas Aces.

Diana Taurasi herself admitted that Phoenix has “a lot of things to work out” before she can sign a new deal but regardless, she wants to be back in the desert.

“Once things get ironed out, I hope to be back,” she said. “That’s home for me. That’s the only jersey I’ve ever worn.”

In 2022, Taurasi averaged 16.7 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in 31 games while shooting 36.7% from downtown. The Mercury finished with a 15-21 record but of course, they didn’t have Brittney Griner due to her detainment in Russia. That being said, she’s expected to be back with the team in 2023.