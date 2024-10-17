Kahleah Copper had a career year in her first season with the Phoenix Mercury, which was ultimately highlighted by her first career All-WNBA selection. Copper made the All-WNBA second team, joining Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Arike Ogunbowale, and Nneka Ogwumike.

The Phoenix guard was planning on staying with the Chicago Sky before Copper was traded to the Mercury. In her new home, she embraced her new role. With Mercury legend Diana Taurasi likely in her final season, the Rutgers alum proved to be the No. 1 option for her new team. She averaged a career-high 21.1 points, along with 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Copper brought another depth of scoring to Phoenix. Although Taurasi could score from outside, she isn't in her prime. Not to mention, Brittney Griner dominates from inside the paint. There wasn't truly a shot creator and maker of Copper's caliber. She made her mark in the 2021 WNBA Finals against her current team, the Mercury.

The infamous photo of Copper standing over Sophie Cunningham might be hung in the WNBA Finals Louvre. Fast forward three years, she built on that monumental moment. Every season, Copper has increased her scoring and her shooting numbers. She's taken on more of a scoring role.

She ranked third in the WNBA in scoring and recorded nine 30-point performances, second in the league to only the unanimous MVP, A’ja Wilson, who had 11. Copper made league history within the first two weeks of the season. She became the first player to record back-to-back 37-plus point games after scoring 37 points and a career-high 38 points in wins against the Atlanta Dream and the Las Vegas Aces.

Kahleah Copper dominated in scoring en route to All-WNBA selection

Through July, Copper showed why she's a true scorer. She averaged 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. She also shot 52.3% from the field as well. Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts spoke through the entire year about Copper's ability to get downhill and being one of the most ruthless slashers in the league. As the Summer Olympics came and went, Copper wasn't her dominant self. Many thought it was because of injury, or worn out from playing straight through the All-Star break.

However, Copper proved to be pivotal in the final games of the season. As a result, Copper helped secure a playoff spot for the franchise. Although they lost to the Minnesota Lynx in two games, she was quite the spark. Copper wasn't the dominant scorer everyone expected, thanks in part to Natasha Cloud's historic games. Regardless, she kept Phoenix in the series and for perhaps a bigger role, that series might look way different.

Going into the offseason, Phoenix could look extremely different thanks to the expansion draft of the Golden State Valkyries. Even with the team being able to reserve six players, some things could look different.

Kahleah Copper will be a core piece for the Mercury

The Phoenix slasher is under contract until the 2026 season. As the team's leading scorer, she's ready for a legitimate No. 1 role. When she took on the role in 2023 with Chicago, she flourished. With Tibbetts running the offense and having a full year of head coaching experience under his belt, he can use Copper in a variety of ways. She can be a lethal slasher, and a playmaker, as well as an excellent cutter and off-ball player.

Plus, she'll have another year playing with Cloud and Griner. Utilizing her off the ball can be the X-factor that unlocks the offense. After all, Aces guard Jackie Young has had career years thanks to Becky Hammon using her off the ball in a variety of ways. Also, Copper could be a really good screen setter too. Her size gives her a perfect mismatch against smaller guards and bigger forwards.

Overall, Copper was more than deserving of the nomination. In a league of 144 players, being one of ten to highlight an All-WNBA team is impressive work. However, the baller from Norf Philly will look to add to her collection of awards ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.