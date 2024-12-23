History was made in the Unrivaled League on Saturday as Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud reunited with Brittney Griner in the first-ever trade. After Griner and Cloud joined Unrivaled, they'll be on the same team once more. However, it wasn't that way before Saturday.

Cloud was traded from the Lunar Owls to the Phantom Basketball Club (BC) for Courtney Williams. The move reunites the Phoenix point guard and center in the inaugural season. They spent their first season together with the Mercury and the duo had a solid campaign.

Cloud averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. She was a defensive menace and earned an All-WNBA defensive second-team nod. On the flip side, Griner had another consistent year. The Baylor basketball star averaged 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. Also, she racked up 1.5 blocks, the fourth-most in the league.

Her offensive game has expanded to the three-point line, as Griner attempted and made the most threes of her career this season. That skill will be essential in the Unrivaled League. The 3×3 league is a different playing field than the WNBA. Once a basket is made, there's no resetting. It's immediately getting the ball, trying to score, and establishing yourself immediately on defense.

Natasha Cloud and Brittney Griner will have increased chemistry for the Mercury 2025 season

Originally, the trio of Cloud, Griner, and Kahleah Copper were set to play on opposing teams. Luckily for the Mercury, they'll have their point guard and center chemistry loaded up for the 2025 season. Even with that being said, questions loom around Griner's return to Phoenix.

She signed a one-year contract before the 2024 season and is an unrestricted free agent. Considering she's on the active roster, the Mercury used one of their six-player protections on her during the WNBA Expansion Draft. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year brings much to the table for a veteran squad.

Going back to the point guard, she's been a pivotal part of Phoenix's new culture and identity. While the team revolves around Diana Taurasi, she has more years behind her than in front of her. As a result, there's a new torch bearer likely to appear. It can be both Cloud and Copper. After all, Cloud highlighted the Mercury's key needs before the expansion draft.

Her defensive prowess, increased scoring production, and playmaking are all attractive attributes. However, it's her mentality that has established a new culture and identity in Phoenix. She's made a point to guard the best player and be the vocal and emotional leader on the floor.

For Griner, her actions speak louder than her words. She's more reserved than her teammate but exudes a similar style. Griner is labeled as one of the most dominant players by her peers. The 6'9 center is consistently double-teamed, but the same can't be said in a 3×3 setting.

The Mercury will be a step above the rest of the WNBA

Although 3×3 basketball is a different beast than 5×5, the Mercury will have an advantage over the rest of the league. A two-person game between Cloud and Griner can grow exponentially. Not to mention, it allows for a true half-court game to be played. Despite head coach Nate Tibbetts's spread offensive system, Griner remains a key threat in the low-post.

Working with Cloud can establish a half-court offense that's necessary against defensive juggernauts. Teams like the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty do an impressive job of limiting spacing. Still, you can't guard size. Simply throwing the ball to Griner on the block can initiate the offense.

Still, it's unknown how the two will look together in a 3×3 setting. Although they've spent the offseason together in Phoenix, a new system, new league, and new rules could make it challenging. Regardless, extra reps together will not hurt and can benefit the Mercury in the long run.