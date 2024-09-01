Phoenix Mercury star guard Natasha Cloud is set to be suspended for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Dream after picking up her seventh technical foul of the season on Sunday. The incident occurred during the first half of the Mercury's game against the Las Vegas Aces where Cloud had a boisterous reaction toward an official after defending Kelsey Plum.

Phoenix entered Sunday's game 16-16, tied for the No. 6 seed in the WNBA with the red-hot Indiana Fever. The Mercury have been slumping a bit of late, dropping six of their last 10 before their date with the Aces. Cloud has been a key piece for the Mercury after coming over in free agency last offseason. She averages 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game and is a leader on both ends.

Cloud's potential absence (as well as Diana Taurasi's) on Tuesday is a bit fortunate for the Mercury as is comes during a soft spot in the schedule, but it will mean that Kahleah Copper will have to step up as the only true ball handler in the rotation. It could also mean a bigger role for reserve rookie guard Celeste Taylor, who was just signed to a seven-day contract.

Mercury trying to right the ship ahead of playoffs

The Mercury have been treading water for much of the season, and now find themselves in the bottom half of the playoff field with just a handful of games to play. Their 3-4 record in August after returning from the Olympic break has allowed the hard-charging Indiana Fever to catch them for the No. 6 spot, a place they would desperately like to wrestle back.

As it stands, the No. 7 seed would play the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the playoffs, a matchup that nobody enjoys. Phoenix has lost all three of their meetings with the Sun this season, with one more still to come on Sept. 13. If Phoenix is able to hang on to the No. 6 seed, they would play the Minnesota Lynx, who they've beaten once in four meetings this season.

The schedule should provide the Mercury with a chance to grab that sixth spot. They play only one game against the current top four, the aforementioned meeting with the Sun, and have four remaining games against teams below them in the standings. If they're able to take care of business and be a the teams they're supposed to, they can gain some momentum as they attempt to be a playoff spoiler.