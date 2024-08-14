Phoenix Mercury guard/forward Rebecca Allen reportedly suffered an injury during the Olympic break, the team announced on Wednesday. The Mercury will provide updates as they are made available, but Allen is dealing with a hamstring concern.

“Phoenix Mercury forward/guard Rebecca Allen sustained a right hamstring injury during an exhibition game with the Australian Opals at the end of July. Allen will be out and re-evaluated in the coming weeks. Updates will be provided as appropriate,” the Mercury wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This certainly is not how the Mercury envisioned the second half of the 2024 WNBA season beginning. However, they will need to move forward nonetheless. She will continue to be reevaluated and there does not appear to be a specific injury timeline at the moment.

At the very least, it seems that Allen will miss a couple weeks. The Mercury are certainly hoping she can avoid a lengthy injury absence. The 31-year-old has averaged 7.4 points per game on 41.7 percent field goal and 35.2 percent three-point shooting during the 2024 season. She is also recording 3.9 rebounds per outing.

Mercury dealt unfortunate injury blow ahead of postseason push

Phoenix holds a 13-12 record as of this story's writing. Although they are in fourth place in the Western Conference, the Mercury are only four games behind the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm, who are both tied for first place in the conference.

Phoenix is looking clinch a postseason spot in the second half. Of course, playing without Rebecca Allen will enhance the difficulty of that goal. The good news is that stars such as Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi will continue to lead the way.

Taurasi, of course, is arguably the WNBA's GOAT. Griner, meanwhile, is a star. The Mercury will be able to play at a respectable level amid Allen's absence, but she will be missed nonetheless.