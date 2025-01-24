2025 WNBA free agency is underway, and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is the highlight of the class. As a result, Griner is testing the free agent market for the first time in her career, according to an article from Associated Press reporter Doug Feinberg. Throughout her entire career, Griner has remained in Phoenix and been one of the faces of the franchise.

She, along with Diana Taurasi, have been the dynamic duo running rampant throughout The Valley. The WNBA community understands the chemistry that they have. For instance, in their second season together, the two Mercury players won the 2014 WNBA championship.

Before the expanded season, they had the best regular season record in WNBA history. Their 29-5 record was indicative of Griner's dominance in the paint, and Taurasi's three-level scoring. Funny enough, Griner and Taurasi revealed their true feelings about the Mercury's 2014 title during the 10-year team reunion.

Furthermore, her legacy will always be enshrined in Phoenix, regardless if she moves or not. However, keeping her in Arizona will ensure that the team will keep a star center with them. Most importantly, it keeps her off of another potential championship-contending team.

The Big 4 for Phoenix would be Griner, Taurasi, Kahleah Copper, and Natasha Cloud. The latter two joined the Mercury last offseason. Although they went 19-21, there were some other changes. Head coach Nate Tibbetts took over and implemented his NBA-style offense.

More threes and more of a perimeter left out Griner's dominance in the paint. Still, she found a way to be productive. Griner shot 50% from three and averaged 1.5 blocks in her first season with Tibbetts, per Basketball Reference. However, her interior presence faded away, something that was rare to Mercury fans.

Brittney Griner's legacy can grow with the Mercury

Although Griner herself has had a noteworthy career with Phoenix, she can keep growing on it. Before she was wrongfully detained, she helped Phoenix go to the 2021 WNBA Finals. Although they lost in four games, she had a memorable regular season. Most notably, Griner was second in MVP voting.

Her physicality and more polished offensive game were on display for the world to see. She was the best player on her team, even with Skylar Diggins-Smith and Taurasi both occupying the guard spots. Fast forward three seasons, and her legacy remains but for different reasons.

Following her detainment, she started the Bring Our Families Home Campaign after her release. As a result, more wrongfully detained Americans have been released from their respective countries. Not to mention, she's been an activist for voting and educating the youth.

Her stamp in Phoenix is monstrous. In addition to her on-court success, she's leaving a crucial impact on the youth and underserved community. There's plenty of opportunity for her to become the legitimate face of the franchise. As Taurasi vacillates between retirement and playing, it could leave the spotlight on Griner as the face of Phoenix's last championship win.

The Mercury might have to spend big to keep Brittney Griner

Luckily for Phoenix, they have plenty of cap room, with nearly $800,000 to spend. After Griner took a $150,000 contract before the 2024 season, she could expect more money. Not only that, she would want some security with her contract. Despite the high number, the Chicago Sky has nearly $1 million, and the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries have over $1 million.

The Valkyries are in their first season as part of the WNBA expansion. They have plenty of cap room and haven't signed a marquee-free agent since the expansion draft. Golden State could entice Griner with a lucrative contract, and an opportunity to be the true face of the franchise.

At the end of the day, Griner's heart and family will remain in Phoenix. Her wife, Cherelle, and their son all live in The Valley. Furthermore, when people think of the Mercury, they think of Brittney Griner. She can keep that going, and possibly bring another title to the franchise alongside Cloud, Copper, and possibly Taurasi.