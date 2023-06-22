Nothing is really work this season for the Phoenix Mercury. They are at the bottom of the WNBA standings with a record of 2-9. Part of that can probably be explained though with the absences of stars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi who have been battling injuries as of late. They also have not had starting point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith at all this season who is out on maternity. They made a surprising roster move this week choosing to cut Evina Westbrook who was a promising young player. To replace her on the active roster, the Mercury signed veteran guard Jennie Simms.

Roster Update: The Phoenix Mercury has signed guard Jennie Simms and waived guard Evina Westbrook, the team announced today. — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 22, 2023

Jennie Simms rejoins the Mercury after spending training camp with them but being cut before the start of the regular season. Simms was on the Mercury regular season roster throughout various points of the regular season on hardship contracts as they rotated players in and out due to injury. Simms was originally drafted with the No. 18 pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics.

Last season for the Mercury, Simms averaged 3.4 points per game and 2.2 rebounds with splits of 47.6 percent shooting from the field, 21.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She suited up in 23 games including four starts in a little over 13 minutes per game. The Mercury obviously felt she could help the team more so than Evina Westbrook who had showed some promise.

Simms has also played for the Indiana Fever since 2017. She had been out of the WNBA for five years before the Mercury signed her last season.