Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was spotted pregame with her former coach Sandy Brondello ahead of her team's matchup against the New York Liberty.

Griner looked happy to see her former mentor, in a video from MSG Network reporter Khristina Williams. It was a much needed positive boost for Griner after she endured an embattling couple of months. She was released in February from detainment in a Russian prison after an international political saga.

BG and @nyliberty coach Sandy Brondello share a moment pre-game. pic.twitter.com/WYeVnHg1Hv — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) June 18, 2023

The troubles continued last week for Griner, when she was confronted in an airport by a political agitator who harassed her and her teammates. This prompted the WNBPA to call for increased security measures for their high profile stars, and private travel for their safety.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Griner played under Brondello for nine years with the Mercury after she was drafted out of college. The duo had many successful seasons and deep playoff runs, including the one that yielded the team the 2014 WNBA Championship.

After a loss in the 2021 WNBA Finals, Brondello moved on to become the head coach of the New York Liberty. She now presides over one of best ‘big three' lineups in the WNBA, including former MVP’s Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, as well as top draft pick Sabrina Ionescu.

Griner and the Mercury are big 14-point underdogs to the Liberty on Sunday, with longshot +700 odds on the Moneyline. The Mercury have dealt with injuries throughout the season, and have yet to find their stride.

The Liberty stars are continuing to heat up under Brondello in her second season, and will look to put a beatdown on their coach's former team in the noon tipoff at the Barclays Center.