Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi will be able to play in the team's upcoming game against the Atlanta Dream after the WNBA has rescinded the technical foul she received during Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Taurasi had initially been assessed her seventh technical foul of the season, which would have resulted in an automatic one-game suspension. However, following a review by the league, the technical was overturned, allowing Taurasi to avoid suspension, per Meghan L. Hall of For The Win.

The incident occurred late in the third quarter of the Mercury's 97-79 defeat to the Aces. Taurasi was issued a technical foul by the referees, reportedly for something she said during the game. She argued that her comments were directed at her teammates rather than at the officials. After the league reviewed the situation, they agreed with Taurasi's explanation and rescinded the technical, leaving her with six for the season.

In contrast, Mercury guard Natasha Cloud, who also picked up her seventh technical foul during the same game, will not be as fortunate. Her technical was upheld by the league, leading to Cloud's suspension for the Mercury's next game against the Dream. Cloud received her technical in the second quarter after expressing her frustration with the officiating while guarding Aces guard Kelsey Plum. The technical was immediately assessed and was not overturned by the league.

Mercury need to regroup before game against Atlanta Dream

Under WNBA rules, a player who accumulates seven technical fouls in a season is automatically suspended for one game. Additional suspensions are imposed for every two technical fouls thereafter. Taurasi, who is known for her intense style of play, remains just one technical foul away from facing a suspension. This season, she has managed to navigate close calls, but she has been suspended in the past under similar circumstances.

Following the game, Taurasi appeared unfazed by the possibility of suspension.

“I'm gonna go into every game the same way. That's just life … If it's a game off, it's a game off. Whatever,” she said, as reported by Jack Maloney of CBS Sports.

Her focus now turns to the upcoming matchup, where the Mercury will need her leadership on the court, especially given the absence of Cloud.

The Mercury have faced challenges this season, including disciplinary issues that have resulted in a high number of technical fouls. Phoenix currently leads the WNBA with 33 technicals, the most in league history for a single season. Head coach Nate Tibbetts has acknowledged the team's struggles with maintaining discipline, which has impacted the Mercury and the team's performance as they navigate a difficult stretch of games.

“The technicals have been an issue, obviously we are going to miss a player or two after the technicals today,” Tibbetts said, as reported by Alec Cipollini of Burn City Media. “It’s frustrating. The technicals have been frustrating, the way we’ve been playing is frustrating.”

Currently on a three-game losing streak, the Mercury will need to regroup quickly as they prepare to face the Dream on Tuesday.