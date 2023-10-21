Meryl Streep and her husband, Don Gummer have been married for 45 years. The couple got married in 1978 and have four children together: son Henry and daughters Mamie, Grace, and Louisa. However, according to PEOPLE, a rep has confirmed that they are no longer romantically involved and have not been for quite some time.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a representative for Streep said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The two met in 1978 after Streep was mourning the loss of her boyfriend John Cazale. Cazale was also an actor. He died of lung cancer in March of 1978.

Over the years, they have been photographed on red carpets but not too much has been said on their relationship. She however did thank him during her Best Actor Oscar for her role in The Iron Lady in 2012.

“First, I'm going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech they play him out with the music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you've given me,” she said.

While Streep is an Oscar-winning actress, raising their four children has been a hard but rewarding feat.

“Mothering. Definitely. Acting — that's praise, money, fulfillment. Mothering — they don't even say, ‘Thank you,'” she told The Washington Post in 1998. “They don't even clear the table unless you say, ‘Excuuuse me.' Real life, there's no comparison to acting. I can't really call acting work, since it's secretly so fun. Even the difficult things; it's satisfying to do the difficult things well.”