3 post-MLB trade deadline moves Mets must make

The New York Mets are on a roll as the heavy favorites to win the NL East this season. Last weekend, they won 15 out of their last 17 games and four out of the contests against their division rival, the Atlanta Braves. Their 73-39 record exemplifies the remarkable talent and performance of guys like Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Edwin Diaz, and Max Scherzer.

Manager Buck Showalter welcomed back one of the best pitchers today; Jacob deGrom has pitched two limited outings after returning from his injury. However, he is still on an excellent level. The pitching of the Mets is arguably one of the most dangerous in the postseason, while their batting order has a ton of versatility against lefties or righties. Thus, these are a few post-trade deadlines roster moves the franchise must execute.

Have a set lineup against lefties and righties

Acquiring the big bats like Darin Ruf, Daniel Vogelbach, and Tyler Naquin will take some time to find their groove. They may not be able to play every day because of the depth and talent level that the Mets possess. Furthermore, the opponents and pitchers the Mets go against will dwindle compared to the regular season, so Showalter could use their division lead as leverage in experimenting with various combinations.

The DH spot could be more of a clear choice as Ruf will start against lefties, while Vogelbach will be tasked to go against right-handers. That spot will be huge because it will aid Pete Alonso, Starling Marte, and Francisco Lindor in driving in the crucial runs during the postseason. The Tyler Naquin addition gives the Mets four spectacular outfielders, so Showalter must figure out how to balance the playing time of these guys.

Call-up prospect Mark Vientos

Adding phenomenal hitters across their lineup was an issue heading into the trade deadline. Even if it was addressed, adding Mark Vientos as a substitution option will gain incredible postseason with the Mets. There were speculations that he would be called up earlier before the trade deadline, but promoting Vientos when rosters expand seems to be the brilliant move for the organization.

Having Vientos on the bench will benefit him immensely in the future of his career because he will get the priceless and high-leverage chances in the NLDS or NLCS. Showalter may decide to pinch hit him against the likes of Josh Hader or Taylor Rodgers, so he must be ready. Moreover, Mark Vientos would be an option in DH if Darin Ruf or Daniel Vogelbach struggles in the middle of a series.

Bolster the catcher depth

Before James McCann returned from the IL, the Mets had that tiny hole at the catcher’s position. McCann will likely be batting at ninth in the postseason, but catchers are still crucial. Tomas Nido was showing disappointing numbers, while Michael Perez has not been called up by the Mets yet.

Perez has been getting the needed playing time in AAA, but these names are not guaranteed yet to help the team in the postseason. The free agent or waiver class is dry, so the Mets may need to choose from McCann and Perez. It was strange that the franchise did not seriously pursue Wilson Contreras from the Chicago Cubs, but it is what it is.

There are not that many hiccups or roadblocks in this Mets organization. The key is sustaining their streak and peaking at the top in October. This squad has not been a consistent force in the postseason for many years, but new owner Steve Cohen has rewarded them with the resources to fill in the gaps.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still the heavy favorites in the NL, but the sensational pitching and lethal batters of the Mets give them a substantial shot of winning the NL pennant.