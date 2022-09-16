Mets announce major Sandy Alderson move

Sandy Alderson will soon be leaving his position as the president of the New York Mets, but he will still be with the team with just a new title. According to Athony DiComo of MLB.com. Mets owner Steve Cohen has released a statement acknowledging the looming departure of Alderson from the said position while also officially announcing that the team is now searching for a new team president to take over.

“When I asked Sandy to come back to the team, it was for a defined period of time and with a specific mandate — revive our culture and this iconic franchise for our fans, partners and employees,” Cohen said in a statement. “Sandy has done those very things and more, and we have begun a search for his successor.”

Alderson also released a statement, saying that this is the best time for him to transition into a new role.

“For me personally and for the organization, it’s the right time for this transition,” Alderson said in a statement. “We are having a successful season, we have made several key additions to our senior leadership team, and we have built a strong and forward-thinking culture. When the time comes, I am looking forward to continuing to support Steve, Alex and the organization in a new role.”

Sandy Alderson became the Mets’ president in 2020 when Cohen took over the ownership of the big-league franchise. But he was already on the team long before Cohen’s arrival. Alderson was first hired by the Mets way back after the 2010 MLB season as general manager. He left the position in 2018 amid a battle with cancer. He is now expected to shift into a new role as a special advisor to Cohen.

This organizational update comes at a time with the Mets are in a thrilling race to the top of the National East division against the Atlanta Braves. New York entered Thursday in front by only half a game of the Braves.