Buck Showalter, Francisco Lindor’s stern message amid Mets’ tight NL East race with Braves

By the way they have been playing recently, you could hardly tell that the New York Mets are one of the biggest World Series contenders. Getting swept by the Chicago Cubs, and making history in doing so, has been the pièce de résistance of losing amid several losses to bottom-feeding teams.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Mets manager Buck Showalter feels the urgency of the brutal losses to teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals. He knows that the Mets control their own destiny but that playing the way they have recently will not cut it.

“It’s there for us,” the Mets manager said, via MLB.com. “It’s still there for us. We control it. That would be frustrating if we didn’t. It’s the old thing that we’ve been talking about all year. It’s called, ‘Play better.’” The Mets have a 6-7 record in September, showing they certainly need to pick up the pace amid a brutal funk.

“We’ve got to respect our opponent,” added star shortstop Francisco Lindor. The Mets need to take those words in and act on them, as sloppily losing games to bad teams could prove costly in October.

The Mets are not in danger of missing out on the playoffs but have to play better if they want to win the NL East. The Atlanta Braves are only 0.5 games behind them and are stacked with talent. Securing a bye would be huge for New York, but they aren’t playing like they want it. The Mets need to turn their fortunes around soon.