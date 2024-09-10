ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets head north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mets-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Mets-Blue Jays Projected Starters

David Peterson vs. Bowden Francis

David Peterson (9-1) with a 2.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 98.1 innings pitched, 81K/40BB, .243 oBA

Last Start: vs. Boston Red Sox: Win, 6 innings, 6 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 11 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 2.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 53.2 innings pitched, 34K/20BB, .244 oBA

Bowden Francis (8-4) with a 3.72 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 84.2 innings pitched, 81K/19BB, .208 oBA

Last Start: vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Loss, 6 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 games, 3 starts, 4.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 34.2 innings pitched, 35K/8BB, .233 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Blue Jays Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -130

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How to Watch Mets vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

TV: SportsNet New York, SportsNet Canada

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

David Peterson has been very good this season, and it is the surprise of the year for the Mets. Peterson has been especially good since the beginning of August, In that span, Peterson has made seven starts and the Mets have won six of those games. In those seven games, Peterson has thrown 44.2 innings, allowed just 36 hits, and he has an ERA of 1.81. Along with that, Peterson is 4-0. If he continues to pitch the way he has been, the Mets are going to win this game pretty easily.

The Mets have played some very good baseball lately. They have moved into the third Wild Card spot, and they have won nine of their last 10 games. New York is heating up at the right time, and they find themselves ready to play baseball in October. With the way they have played lately, the Mets can be a favorite to win any game.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bowden Francis has been very good in a starting role for the Blue Jays. He had one of the best months of August, and the Blue Jays have won four of his last five starts. Francis does a great job keeping the opposing team off base, and his command is elite. The Blue Jays have benefitted from this big time, and they need Francis to have another one of his good starts. If he can shut down the Mets, the Blue Jays are going to win this game.

This is going to be a close game considering how well Peterson has pitched this season. One thing to keep in mind for this game, though, is Peterson's advanced statistics. Specifically his xERA. His xERA is 4.84, which means he has gotten extremely lucky on the mound. He allows opponents to hit the ball hard off him, and he walks quite a few batters. At some point, that luck is going to run out, and that could be this game.

Final Mets-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

This is a really fun pitching matchup. Both have the ability to shut down the opposing team, so I would not be surprised if the under hit in this game. With that said, I like the Mets bullpen a little better than the Blue Jays, so I will take the Mets to win this game straight up.

Final Mets-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-130)