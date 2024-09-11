ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets travel north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday evening. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Mets-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Sean Manaea vs. Bowden Francis

Sean Manaea (11-5) with a 3.43 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 157.1 innings pitched, 163K/56BB, .205 oBA

Last Start: vs. Cincinnati Reds: No Decision, 6.2 innings, 3 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 14 starts, 2.90 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 77.2 innings pitched, 71K/31BB, .206 oBA

Bowden Francis (8-4) with a 3.72 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 84.2 innings pitched, 81K/19BB, .208 oBA

Last Start: vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Loss, 6 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 games, 3 starts, 4.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 34.2 innings pitched, 35K/8BB, .233 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Blue Jays Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -120

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How to Watch Mets vs. Blue Jays

Time: 3:07 PM ET/12:07 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet New York, Sportsnet Canada

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sean Manaea has given the Mets a chance to win every time he takes the mound. In fact, The Mets have won 13 of Manaea's last 16 starts. In those 16 starts, Manaea has a 2.89 ERA. Along with that, Manaea has thrown 96.2 innings, struck out 103 batters, walked 31, and allowed just 60 hits. With that, his WHIP is under 1.00. Manaea is throwing the ball well right now, and the Mets have greatly benefitted from it. As long he continues throwing the ball well, the Mets are going to win the game.

New York is playing some good baseball right now. They have won nine of their last 10 games, and they have catapulted themselves into the final Wild Card spot. The best part of their game right now is their pitching, though. The Mets have a 1.78 ERA in their last 10 games, and they have allowed just 57 hits in their 91 innings pitched. Their pitching has been lights out, and they should be able to keep that going in this game.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bowden Francis was pushed from his Tuesday start, and he will start this game on Wednesday. Francis has been solid as a starter for the Blue Jays this season. As a starter, Francis has allowed a lower opponent batting average, a lower slugging percentage, and his OPS is much lower. He has excelled in the starting rotation, and the Blue Jays need that to continue. If he can have another good game, the Blue Jays will win.

The Mets are playing good baseball, but they are not hitting the ball well at all. In their last 10 games, the Mets are batting just .228. Along with that, the Mets have just 22 extra-base hits, and they are striking out almost 10 times per game. New York's offense is not the reason they are winning games lately, and the Blue Jays have to take advantage of that. If they can keep the Mets under four runs, the Blue Jays will win the game.

Final Mets-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good matchup on the mound. However, Sean Manaea has been pitching well for a long time, and I do not expect that to change in this game. I will take the Mets to win this game straight up.

Final Mets-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-120)