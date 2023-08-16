When Edwin Diaz underwent patellar tendon surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in March of 2023, it seemed almost impossible that the star closer would pitch again this season.

Although that's still nowhere near confirmed, Diaz threw off a mound in the bullpen on Wednesday, manager Buck Showalter told reporters.

“[Edwin] threw down in the bullpen today, it was good,” Showalter said. “Good part of his progression. I was back there in the weight room talking to him.”

It isn't clear whether Diaz's session was a routine bullpen outing or a touch-and-feel situation, but it's the first time the 29-year-old has pitched in five months.

The Mets haven't ruled out Diaz potentially returning to the team late in the season, but it's far from a guarantee and admittedly doesn't make too much sense with New York currently sitting 8.5 games back of the final wild card spot in the National League.

Still, it would be a treat for Mets fans to watch their star closer return to the mound after his brutal World Baseball Classic celebration injury. Diaz suffered the injury celebrating Puerto Rico's upset win over the Dominican Republic earlier this year. He was on crutches when he was introduced to the Citi Field crowd during the team's home opener.

Diaz did say back in April he was hoping he would be able to pitch again in 2023.

“I'm feeling great. Working hard to see if I can come back as soon as possible. Everything is going in the right direction right now. The doctors say I'm doing great. I'm really happy,” Diaz told reporters at the time.

“They want me to get better with my knee first, and then they will see how I'm responding with my strength, all these things I have to do, then I start throwing. If the tests come back good, I might throw this year. As of right now my knee is doing great. We are moving in a good direction.”

While the betting odds still probably favor Edwin Diaz not returning this season, it would be a tremendous redemption story despite the nightmare campaign in New York.