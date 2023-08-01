The New York Mets have traded OF Tommy Pham to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the latest move in a massive MLB trade deadline sale by the Mets, according to Andy Martino. The Diamondbacks are sending SS Jeremy Rodriguez back to the Mets in return.

This move comes as no surprise. New York went all in this offseason, and their season turned into a disaster. The Mets already traded away starting pitchers — and future Hall of Famers — Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

Tommy Pham has been on the trade block for several weeks, with widespread expectations that he would be traded by the deadline. He's one of the best hitters in this year's corner outfield market, particularly amongst righties.

Pham's slash line is .268/.348/.472/.820 with 10 home runs and 11 stolen bases. Since the start of June, his OPS is .892, and seven of those home runs landed in that timespan as well.

Jeremy Rodriguez is a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic. He signed with the Diamondbacks for $1.25 million earlier this year. His scouting report on MLB.com reads:

“Rodriguez has tons of projectability and a good strong body, and he has a chance to be an offensive-minded shortstop with power potential. He hits from the left side and has shown the ability to drive the ball to all fields with authority. More power is expected as his body matures and he adds strength. He has also been praised for his makeup and baseball IQ. Rodriguez is a natural.”

This is a win-now move for the Diamondbacks, who have slipped to third place in the NL West. They add a consistent bat as they push for a playoff spot and the divisional lead.

In summary, the Mets traded Pham, Verlander, Scherzer, David Robertson, Mark Canha, and Dominic Leone before the MLB trade deadline passed.