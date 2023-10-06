Former New York Mets GM Billy Eppler's resignation on Thursday shocked the baseball world. It also seemed to come out of nowhere, until it was revealed that MLB is investigating the Mets for improper use of the injured list.

Once the Mets were informed an investigation was going to take place, Eppler decided to resign, rather than remain with the team. Eppler staying on would potentially act as a distraction as new president of baseball operations David Stearns begins his tenure with the team, per a report from the New York Post.

It was widely believed that Eppler would remain in the GM role under Stearns. Stearns was officially introduced on Monday at a press conference. But his joining the Mets had been a foregone conclusion for weeks. That's why Eppler's sudden about-face surprised so many people around MLB.

Eppler later confirmed the reason for his resignation. “I wanted David to have a clean slate and that meant me stepping down,” the executive said in a statement released by the Mets. “I hope for nothing but the best for the entire Mets organization.”

Owner Steve Cohen also released a statement addressing the situation.

“Billy Eppler led this team through a 101-win season and postseason berth last year and he will be missed. We accepted Billy’s resignation today as he decided it is in everyone’s best interest to fully hand over the leadership of Baseball Operations to David Stearns. On behalf of the Mets organization, we wish him all the best.”