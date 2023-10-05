New York Mets GM Billy Eppler is calling it quits in New York. He reportedly resigned Thursday, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler has resigned. With David Stearns coming on as president of baseball operations, Eppler no longer was in the top decision-making role,” Passan reported.

Stearns' new role as president of baseball operations could have been a factor in Eppler's decision. With Buck Showalter also leaving the team, New York has many questions to answer this offseason.

Mets: Billy Eppler resigns

Eppler, 48, had previously been the GM for the Los Angeles Angels. Eppler took over the Halos' GM job in 2015. The Angels, however, haven't reached the playoffs since 2014. So it's easy to assume that Eppler's career in Anaheim didn't quite pan out. Despite having Mike Trout on the roster upon taking over the role, Eppler wasn't able to build a winning ball club.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

After getting fired in 2020, Billy Eppler became the Mets GM in 2021. New York signed Eppler to a four-year contract and he endured his share of ups and downs with the franchise.

2022 stood out as a good season for Eppler, as the Mets made the playoffs as an NL Wild Card team. They led the NL East for most of the season but were overtaken by the Atlanta Braves toward the end of the '22 campaign.

New York was ultimately eliminated early in the postseason. Eppler and the Mets, with Steve Cohen leading the charge, made a number of high-profile moves during the offseason. Despite spending no shortage of money, the Mets stumbled during the 2023 season.

With Stearns taking over as the team's president of baseball operations and New York fresh off a disappointing performance, Eppler decided to walk away.

He features a wealth of experience and should receive interest from other teams for potential opportunities.