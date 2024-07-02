Brandon Nimmo did not appear in a game for the New York Mets for only the fourth time this season on Monday as he was unavailable following a freak incident earlier that morning. Nimmo woke up in his hotel room just outside of Washington D.C. early Monday morning and fainted in the bathroom shortly after following feelings of a cramp and queasiness.

After a trip to the hospital and several tests, Nimmo was released Monday afternoon and appears to have avoided anything serious. He is not concussed and is expected to be available for the Mets on Tuesday.

“I’ve never fainted,” he said, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “There’s never been a moment in my life that I, like, cannot get back. It’s a weird feeling.”

The Mets sure are relieved to have dodged a bullet with their starting left fielder after he raked in June. Nimmo closed the month with an OPS above 1.000 in 23 games. He had a .315 batting average with 13 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs and 24 runs scored. He is one of 10 players in baseball with 50 runs and 50 RBIs this season.

Brandon Nimmo doesn’t remember everything about the incident but is happy to come away unscathed except for a cut on his forehead.

“It could happen one time in your life and you could never have to deal with it again,” Nimmo said. “I asked them, ‘Is there anything I can do to prevent this from happening again?’ And they said, ‘No.’ Sometimes, a perfect storm happens. What I understood is … when the blood pressure drops, your brain just loses the blood for, like, one second. And you’re out.

“It probably wasn’t very long that I was out. But long enough to fall and do a little bit of damage.”

Mets stay hot with extra-inning win to start July

Few teams were better than the Mets in June and they're looking to carry that momentum into July as New York plays its best baseball of the year. Following a 16-8 month, the Mets kicked off July with an exhilarating win in their series opener against the Washington Nationals.

Every Mets starter recorded a hit and New York got back to .500 with a 9-7 win in 10 innings. The Mets exploded for six runs in the extra frame thanks to home runs from J.D. Martinez and a white-hot Jose Iglesias, with a Francisco Alvarez RBI triple sandwiched between.

The Nats did not go away quietly though and brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the 10th. The Mets hung on to open July with a victory, their first win on the first of a month in 2024.

With it, the Mets enter Tuesday with a 41-41 record as the second half of the season officially begins. While it will take multiple miracles for New York to catch the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL East crown, the Mets are right in the thick of the National League Wild Card race.

Although still on the outside looking in, the Mets are a game and a half out of a playoff spot. The St. Louis Cardinals currently occupy the final wild card position in the NL having won seven of their last 10.

New York's schedule over the next three weeks gives the team an opportunity to move into one of those wild card spots. The Mets do not play a team currently with a winning record until they meet the Yankees on July 23. They end the unofficial first half against the Colorado Rockies before exiting the All-Star break with a four-game set in Miami and the deficient Marlins.