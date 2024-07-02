The New York Mets are on the road to take on the Washington Nationals Tuesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Nationals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Mets-Nationals Projected Starters

Sean Manaea vs. DJ Herz

Sean Manaea (5-3) with a 3.89 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 76.1 innings pitched, 76K/34BB, .230 oBA

Last Start: vs. New York Yankees: Win, 5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 5 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 6 starts, 3.16 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 31.1 innings pitched, 26K/14BB, .212 oBA

DJ Herz (1-2) with a 5.48 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 21.1 innings pitched, 27K/7BB, .278 oBA

Last Start: at San Diego Padres: Loss, 3.1 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout

2024 Home Splits: 3 starts, 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 14.1 innings pitched, 21K/5BB, .218 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Nationals Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -142

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-120)

How to Watch Mets vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/3:45 PM PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, MASN

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sean Manaea will get the ball in this game, and he is having a pretty good season. He is much better on the road, as well. He should be able to keep that going in this one, mainly because the Nationals are not the best offensive team. Washington has the ninth-worst batting average, fourth-worst slugging percentage, second-fewest home runs, and second-lowest average exit velocity. Manaea should be able to shut down the Nationals in this game, and lead the Mets to a win.

DJ Herz has been hittable this season. As mentioned, he has a .278 oBA. The fact that his walks are low prove that Herz throws a lot of strikes, and will miss over the plate. The Mets have to take advantage of Herz leaving the ball over the plate. They have the ninth-best batting average, eighth-best slugging percentage, and fourth-most home runs in the MLB. The Mets are able to do some damage, and this could be one of those games.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington needs Herz to have one of his good games. However, Herz has just one game in which he has made it out of the fifth inning. However, there is a chance in this game. He has been much better when pitching at home, and he needs that to continue in this one. His first three starts were at home this season, and two of them were pretty good. If Herz can get extended in this game, the Nationals will have a chance to win.

Sean Manaea is hittable. He allows opponents to make some loud contact, and he does not get a lot of hitters to swing and miss. The Nationals will have to do some damage at the plate if they want to win this game. As mentioned, Herz has only one game in which he has made it out of the fifth innings, so the Nationals have to give run support. If they can do that, they will win this game.

Final Mets-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Both of these pitchers are able to shut down their respective opponents. For this game, I am going to go with Mets to win straight up. I have not gotten to the point of trusting DJ Herz just yet, so I think the Mets will come away with the win.

Final Mets-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-142)