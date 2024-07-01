The New York Mets are slowly climbing the NL East standings. New York has won six of their last 10 games and sit third in the division standings. However, the Mets got a concerning injury update on left fielder Brandon Nimmo following a hotel room accident before their Washington Nationals series.

Nimmo reportedly slipped in his room on Sunday night and got a gash on his head. He was hospitalized until Monday afternoon but, thankfully, he does not have a concussion, per Tim Healy. Hopefully, Brandon Nimmo does not suffer any lingering injury problems from the incident. The 31-year-old has played a big role in the Mets' mid-season climb.

Through 77 games, Nimmo has batted a .247 average and hit 13 home runs. In addition, his 50 RBI and .815 OPS rank 22nd and 33rd in the league, respectively. Nimmo has been a great complementary piece alongside Pete Alonso and Starling Marte.

Alonso leads the team with 17 home runs, while Marte leads with a .278 batting average. New York's offense did a sound job of keeping them competitive in late June. Before their Astros series, the Mets got two straight wins over the New York Yankees on June 25th and 26th. They then lost two of their three games against Houston, but they look to come out strong against the Nationals to start July.

New York is trying to get back into the playoff picture, but the caliber of competition they are facing will make it hard. Can the Mets keep the momentum as the midpoint of the 2024 season approaches?

Mets look to push strong toward the MLB trade deadline

New York has been heavily mentioned in rumors as the MLB trade deadline approaches. Pete Alonso has been the primary name discussed. Alonso entered the 2024 season intending to help the Mets push for a playoff spot. But after his team started the year cold, fans and analysts suspected he could be moved.

Ironically, the crosstown rival Yankees are believed to be a suitor for Alonso. New York would get an upgrade at the baseman position, but one concern is how Alonso would fit long-term given the hefty salaries the Yankees have on their hands.

Another team rumored to have interest in Alonso is the Chicago Cubs. Like the Mets, Chicago had aspirations of an improved 2024 showing. They hired one of the best managers in baseball (Craig Counsell) and made moves to bolster their depth. However, 85 games into the season, the Cubs sit last in the NL Central standings. Could Alonso be the answer they are looking for?

As tempting as it would be for the Mets to part ways with the 29-year-old, keeping him could be beneficial. If New York can keep their foot on the gas in July and keep climbing the division, Alonso could be huge for them down the stretch.

The Mets look to stay strong against the Nationals on Monday evening despite Brandon Nimmo's injury scare. Can New York keep getting wins and renew fans' hopes of a future postseason showing in Queens?