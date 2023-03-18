Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Just a day after Edwin Diaz was ruled out for the season following a knee injury at the World Baseball Classic, the New York Mets have been dealt another scare. During Friday’s Spring Training game against the Miami Marlins down in Florida, outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited after an awkward slide. Via SNY TV:

Brandon Nimmo limps off the field after an awkward slide into second base: pic.twitter.com/2tiyghvC1o — SNY (@SNYtv) March 17, 2023

As you can see, Nimmo was in notable pain as he limped off with the assistance of manager Buck Showalter and the team’s trainer. This is not a good sign for the Mets, who simply cannot catch a break lately. Losing Diaz is a crushing blow in itself, while offseason acquisition Jose Quintana is also out until the All-Star break. But if their starting center fielder and leadoff hitter misses time, it’s going to sting badly. Bob Nightengale reported shortly after that it was actually an ankle issue and Nimmo will undergo further tests on Saturday.

Brandon Nimmo inked a mammoth eight-year, $162 million extension with New York this winter. His deal was part of Steve Cohen’s spending spree that opened eyes all across baseball. However, Nimmo has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his big league career, playing more than 100 games on just two occasions since making his MLB debut in 2016.

The Wyoming native is coming off a fantastic campaign in 2022 though, batting .274 with 16 homers and 64 RBI. It’s a good sign Nimmo was able to walk off at his own discretion with minimal help. Diaz wasn’t able to do so and that ended up being a very serious injury.

Mets fans will be praying Brandon Nimmo is going to be alright with Opening Day less than two weeks away.