The latest Brandon Nimmo injury update is a mixed bag for the New York Mets. The Mets outfielder avoided a season-ending injury like the one that Edwin Diaz suffered, but Nimmo is still in severe danger of missing regular-season games.

Brandon Nimmo suffered a low-grade strain in both his knee and ankle, according to Mets General Manager Billy Eppler. Nimmo will be re-evaluated in a week, making it unlikely that he’ll be ready to play on Opening Day.

New York #Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo has a strained knee and ankle, with the Mets saying his status is week-to-week, making it unlikely he would be ready for opening day. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 18, 2023

The Mets are scheduled to open the 2023 MLB season against the Miami Marlins on March 30. That means Nimmo will be re-evaluated just five days before New York plays its first meaningful game. Even if Nimmo receives a positive report, the Mets might want to be cautious with the center fielder and avoid putting him right back on the field.

Nimmo suffered the injury while sliding into second base during a spring training game on Friday. It looked like Nimmo might be the second Mets player this week to suffer a disastrous injury. On Wednesday, Diaz tore his patellar tendon during a celebration after a World Baseball Classic game. Diaz is expected to miss the entire 2023 season.

The Mets signed Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million contract in free agency. The 29-year-old hit .274/.376/.433 in the 2022 season. In 151 games, Nimmo hit 16 home runs and hit a league-high seven triples.

If Nimmo misses Opening Day, the Mets could shift starting left fielder Mark Canha to center field and put Tommy Pham in left field. Pham is slated to be New York’s fourth outfielder after hitting .236 with 17 home runs a season ago.