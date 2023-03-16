Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

There might be nothing a more prestigious accomplishment for a professional athlete than being able to represent their nation in an international tournament. Thus, it’s understandable why New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz celebrated with all his might following Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory over Dominican Republic to knock out one of the most stacked teams in the World Baseball Classic. However, celebration quickly turned to trepidation after Diaz had to be carried off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

While the exact prognosis for Diaz’s injury remains unclear to this point, the Mets may have to brace for a prolonged absence from the star reliever they re-signed to a four year, $102 million deal — the largest for a relief pitcher — this past offseason. According to Andy Martino of SNY, those who are privy to the inner workings of the Mets organization believe that Diaz “could be lost for a significant period“, even “perhaps the entire season”.

In simpler terms, the initial indications show that the injury Edwin Diaz suffered is “bad”, which could put the Mets’ relief situation with opening day only two weeks away in jeopardy. Specifically, the belief is that Diaz suffered a serious enough injury that could immediately require surgery instead of mere physical rehabiliation.

The Mets should regain more clarity when it comes to Diaz’s situation later this noon, when the 28-year old closer undergoes further testing. Martino added that the Mets could announce Diaz’s official status before their Spring Training game against the Washington Nationals later tonight at 6:05 PM E.T.

To the Mets’ credit, it looks like they’re not resting on their laurels following Edwin Diaz’s purported serious injury. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets are among those interested in pursuing left-handed reliever Zack Britton. Britton should fill an area of need for the Mets, as, at the moment, they only have Brooks Raley as a southpaw option in their projected bullpen.

While Mets fans will be all up in arms following this development, the overwhelming sentiment remains that representing one’s home nation in the WBC is an honor — Diaz’s injury notwithstanding.