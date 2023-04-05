Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The New York Mets have not particularly been off to the strongest of starts during the 2023 campaign. Through six games, they have gone 3-3. Of course, there is plenty of baseball left to be played. But after getting shut out in two consecutive games by the Milwaukee Brewers, the last thing the Mets will need is a serious injury to one of their most promising prospects in Brett Baty, who injured his thumb in his latest game for the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse.

Nevertheless, the latest injury report on the 23-year old third baseman should cause Mets fans to breathe a sigh of relief. According to Tim Britton of The Athletic, the imaging on Baty’s thumb “did not show any structural damage” and that he’s simply day-to-day with inflammation on his right thumb.

What made this such a pressing point of concern for the Mets was that this was the same thumb Brett Baty injured last September, when he received a call-up to the majors after tearing the cover off the ball in all minor league levels. Baty’s 2022 major league cup of coffee went cold quickly when he needed to undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament.

Before Baty injured his thumb, the 23-year old third baseman was once again back to his eye-popping offensive exploits in the minors, further proving that he’s ready for the big time. In 17 plate appearances thus far for the Syracuse Mets, Baty has tallied an impressive .400/.471/.867 slash line.

Baty even had a stellar Spring Training showing, hitting for a .325/.460/.425 slash line across 50 plate appearances; instead, the Mets decided to option him back to the minors to work on his defense. Of course, it also helps that they aren’t yet using up his service time.

Nevertheless, it’s only a matter of time before Baty takes over on the hot corner, and this thumb injury doesn’t seem like it would delay the Mets’ plans at all. Eduardo Escobar, the Mets’ incumbent third baseman, should get to hitting, as Baty will definitely be coming for his position as soon as he recovers fully from his thumb injury.