New York Mets No. 2 overall prospect Brett Baty was forced to leave Triple-A Syracuse’s game early on Tuesday due to thumb soreness, per Mike Puma. Baty, an infielder/outfielder, will undergo imaging on Wednesday.

Baty appears to have suffered the injury while swinging the bat during the third inning of Syracuse’s game Tuesday, per SNY Mets on Twitter.

Brett Baty was removed from today's Syracuse Mets game after having his hand looked at by a trainer following a swing. He finished his at-bat, drew a walk, and then departed in the fourth inning. pic.twitter.com/MxVC3Y3UqU — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 4, 2023

He was able to finish his at-bat, but was later removed from the game. This is obviously far from an ideal situation for the Mets. New York is hopeful that this ailment isn’t anything serious, but they won’t have an official diagnosis until tomorrow.

Brett Baty is the Mets’ No. 2 overall prospect, trailing only catcher Francisco Alvarez. Baty is primarily a third baseman but can also play outfield. He features impressive power to go along with a strong pure hit-tool. Additionally, he has a tremendous throwing arm and his defense is steadily improving. The Mets believe he can impact the ball club soon, as his MLB ETA is set for 2023.

This injury, however, could play a pivotal role in determining when Brett Baty receives his major league promotion. If he’s forced to miss a significant period of time, Baty would still need to rehab upon his return. There’s no telling how long that could take. Nevertheless, for now, Baty and the Mets will cross their fingers and hope for a best case scenario.

The Mets have already been hit hard by the injury bug so far in 2023. SP Justin Verlander is currently on the injured list, and CP Edwin Diaz is expected to miss most, if not all of the season due to an injury he suffered during the World Baseball Classic.

We will continue to provide updates on Brett Baty and the Mets as they are made available.