The New York Mets promoted the franchise’s No. 2 ranked prospect Brett Baty on Tuesday in order to replace the injured Luis Guillorme. Ahead of his MLB debut, which will come during a critical clash against the Atlanta Braves, Baty discussed his strengths as a batter, and his comments will have Mets fans fired up, via Alyssa Rose.

“I’m a power hitter, but I’m also a hitter with power” Yeah, you should fit right in here @baty_brett pic.twitter.com/rsdVigF2Bp — Alyssa Rose (@AlyssaRose) August 16, 2022

“I would say I’m a power hitter, but I’m also a hitter with power,” said Baty. “Like, I’m not going to go up there and sell out for power. At the same time, I have really good plate discipline and I swing at the right pitches in the zone.”

Baty is clearly confident in his own abilities, and now he’ll look to prove that bringing him up to the MLB roster was the right decision. Baty is ranked by MLB Pipeline as being the No. 18 overall prospect in baseball, and he’s the No. 2 prospect in New York’s farm behind only 20-year-old catching phenom Francisco Alvarez.

The 22-year-old has played for both Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse this season. Across a total of 95 games, 89 of which were played at Double-A and the other six at Triple-A, Baty is slashing .315/.410/.533 with 19 home runs and 60 RBI. He’s touted as being a plus power and contact hitter with a strong arm at the hot corner, but boasts below-average speed.

The left-handed slugger will get ample opportunity to showcase himself throughout the remainder of the regular season. Guillorme is expected to remain out for approximately 4-6 weeks while recovering from his groin injury, so Baty will look to impress during the veteran’s absence.