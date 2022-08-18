Mets 3B Brett Baty’s epic HR shows that Michael Harris isn’t the only impactful rookie in the NL East

On Wednesday, the New York Mets announced that they had called up their top prospect, third baseman Brett Baty. He was listed eighth in the Mets starting lineup in a crucial game against the division rival Atlanta Braves. Baty did not disappoint, making a huge impact early in the game.

With the Mets already having built a 2-0 lead on solo home runs by Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor, Baty took Braves starter Jake Odorizzi deep for a two-run home run. It was his first major league at bat, sending his family and friends into a frenzy. Baty showed that Michael Harris isn’t the only impactful rookie in this rivalry.

BRETT BATY HAS HOMERED IN HIS FIRST MAJOR LEAGUE AT-BAT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/EPwfc0BDzK — SNY (@SNYtv) August 17, 2022

Wednesday’s game between the Mets and Braves is a pivotal one. The Braves took the first two games of the four-game series. That cut the Mets’ National League East lead to just 3.5 games. Thankfully for New York, it appears they came to play. Obviously the bats are alive in Queens, but they also have Max Scherzer on the hill.

Scherzer tossed two scoreless innings before bad luck struck the Mets again. That’s when the rains began, causing a rain delay. If the game is picked back up Wednesday, it is the top of the third in a 4-0 game with the Braves having a man on first base with no outs.

However, depending on how long it takes to resume the game, it’s possible that too much time has passed and Scherzer will be unable to continue pitching. That would significantly hurt their chances of locking up this victory.