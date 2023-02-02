New York Mets’ former first-round pick and top prospect Brett Baty hit a home run in his first at-bat in the major leagues in 2022, and the young third baseman has high expectations for himself in 2023. Part of that is improving his defense on the hot corner, and he got started on the right foot this offseason after working with five-time All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

Tulowitzki gave Baty a no-nonsense master class on how to be a pro, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

“He’s not going to beat around the bush about anything and he’s not going to sugarcoat anything,” Baty said about the training. “If he doesn’t see something he thinks will play at the next level, he will tell you straight up. And I love that in people.”

“I don’t really like people who are just there to tell you how good you are, tell you how good you look and stuff like that. I like the people that are actually going to be honest with you, and help you get better.”

Tulowitzki spent 13 years in major league baseball, earning five All-Star appearances and capturing two Gold Globe awards. He’s also a first-round pick, just like Baty.

The relationship between the two began when the 38-year-old Troy Tulowitzki joined the University of Texas at Austin baseball coaching staff on a volunteer basis while Baty was in high school in Austin.

The 6-foot-3, 215 pound Baty’s large frame and athleticism impressed Tulowitzki from the start, but he admitted the youngster has a lot of work to do.

“Athleticism sticks out for how big of a kid he is…and that’s off the charts,” Tulo said. “Third base, he still needs to work at it, but I think he’d be the first one to tell you that. He needs to get better over there. He’s got all the tools. He just needs some reps.”

“That was a really good experience,” Baty said about his time with Tulowitzki. “He is one of the very best third basemen in the game.”

Brett Baty will be looking to earn a full-time major league spot with the New York Mets in 2023.