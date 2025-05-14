The New York Mets are hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates for three games in Queens this week. After beating Pittsburgh in Paul Skenes' start on Monday, the Amazins were looking for a series win on Tuesday. In the sixth inning, they were leading 1-0 with the Pirates at bat. When a groundball was hit to third base, Mets infielder Mark Vientos thought he had it until his glove had other ideas.

In the sixth inning, Mets starter Kodai Senga was on the mound, nursing a 1-0 lead. With two outs, he allowed a single to Alexander Canario. Then, first baseman Jared Triolo came up and hit a screaming grounder at Vientos. At full speed, it looks like Vientos boots it. But on the replay, you can see that the webbing of his glove got completely blown out.

That was the last batter Senga faced in the game, passing the baton to Reed Garrett. He proceeded to walk the next two batters, allowing Canario to score. Because of Vientos' glove, the Mets had blown the lead. Garrett was able to get the final out, and the Mets still won the game.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Brett Baty hit a monstrous homer to left field to give the Mets a 2-1 lead. That stood as the final score, as Edwin Diaz came on in the ninth for the save. The events of Tuesday's game do open up an intriguing question for the Mets at third base. If Baty continues his clutch hitting, could Vientos head to the bench?

Last year, Vientos was key to the Mets' playoff run. He ended his first full regular season with 27 homers and a .837 OPS in 111 games. In October, he hit .327 with a .998 OPS in his first playoff experience. This year, his OPS is down to .721, and he is having defensive issues. As Baty continues hitting, could there be a change on the hot corner in Queens?