May 15, 2025 at 1:41 AM ET

The New York Mets have been red-hot to start the 2025 season, and now, their starting rotation is making history just in time for the highly anticipated Subway Series against the New York Yankees. Manager Carlos Mendoza, when asked about the upcoming clash with the Yankees, didn’t shy away from the moment.

“Two teams playing well. Two really good teams,” Mendoza said.

The success isn’t a fluke either. Under the guidance of David Stearns, the Mets have built one of the most versatile and high-upside rotations in the league. Every pitcher in this current group has shown a strong ability to limit damage and miss bats, giving New York a chance to win nearly every night.

Indeed, both teams come into the Subway Series leading their respective divisions. The Mets are sitting at 28-16, while the Yankees, fueled by MVP-level play from Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt, are close behind at 25-18.

Friday’s opener at Yankee Stadium features a marquee pitching matchup between Tylor Megill and Carlos Rodón. But all eyes will be on one batter in particular: Juan Soto.

Soto, who shocked Yankees fans this offseason by signing with the Mets, is making his first return to the Bronx as a visitor. When asked if he expects boos, Soto remained unfazed.

“I don’t mind,” Soto said, flashing the same confidence he shows in the batter’s box. “The crowd.”

That crowd is sure to be rowdy, and Soto’s poise only adds to the drama. With the Mets' rotation rolling and the Yankees holding their own, the 2025 Subway Series kicks off under the brightest of spotlights—just the way New York baseball fans like it.

Francisco Lindor and the Mets prepare to face the Yankees

With Tuesday's dominant outing from Kodai Senga, the Mets became the first team in MLB history to have five pitchers with ERAs of 3.15 or lower and at least 40 strikeouts through their first eight starts, per Stats Perform and OptaSTATS. That includes Senga, Clay Holmes, Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning, and David Peterson—an achievement that speaks volumes about the depth and dominance of this group.

Here’s how they stack up so far:

Kodai Senga: 1.22 ERA, 42 K in 44.1 IP

Clay Holmes: 2.74 ERA, 44 K in 42.2 IP

Tylor Megill: 3.10 ERA, 52 K in 40.2 IP

Griffin Canning: 2.36 ERA, 42 K in 42.0 IP

David Peterson: 3.05 ERA, 43 K in 44.1 IP

And this historic stretch has come without rotation arms Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, who are both nearing rehab stints and expected to return soon. With top prospects like Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean also knocking on the door in Triple-A, the Mets are on the verge of a legitimate starting pitching surplus—something any contending team would dream of this deep into May.