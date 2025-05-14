The New York Mets kept things rolling Tuesday night with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and while the victory was crucial, it was Carlos Mendoza's postgame comments that had fans and players alike laughing. During a pivotal mound visit in the sixth inning with Kodai Senga, Mendoza was asked what strategic advice he offered in that high-pressure moment. His answer? Classic.

“I wish I knew Japanese,” Mendoza declared.

The moment, shared to X (formerly Twitter) by SNY TV, went viral as Mets fans enjoyed a rare bit of levity during a tense game.

Carlos Mendoza was asked if he learned something from his mound visit with Kodai Senga in the 6th inning: "I wish I knew Japanese" 😂 pic.twitter.com/gvvLUYo0Sw — SNY (@SNYtv) May 14, 2025

The Mets vs. Pirates contest was a gritty one, with Senga masterfully pitching himself out of multiple jams. The right-hander threw 5.2 innings, giving up just one run despite walking two and allowing six hits. More impressively, he struck out seven and held Pittsburgh hitless in 13 chances with runners in scoring position. Mendoza's humorous take aside, his visit likely helped calm things down just before reliever Reed Garrett came in to finish the inning. Senga's ERA, now at a stingy 1.22, continues to shine as one of the best in baseball.

Offensively, the game-winning moment came courtesy of Brett Baty, who ripped an opposite-field homer in the seventh inning that barely cleared the wall but made all the difference. Baty also flashed leather in the field, contributing to a night that reinforced why the Metropolitans see him as a part of their future core.

This was another example of the team's depth shining through. Even with stars like Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso going hitless, the New York squad found a way thanks to timely pitching, solid defense, and a clutch blast from Baty.

With a 28-15 record and a dominant 17-4 record in Queens, the Mets are firmly in the playoff picture, and light-hearted moments like Mendoza's remind fans that even during high-stakes games, there's room for personality.