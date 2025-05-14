The New York Mets may have found the offensive spark they were missing, and it has come from an unlikely source. Brett Baty, once struggling to stay in the big leagues, is now making headlines with his turnaround. His performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates was a prime example, highlighted by a crucial go-ahead home run that secured a 2-1 victory.

Following the win, manager Carlos Mendoza was asked what had changed in Baty's game in a post shared to X (formerly Twitter) by SNY TV.

“Confidence. A guy that knows he belongs in the big leagues.”

Since returning to the Mets after Jesse Winker's injury, Baty has been one of the most productive hitters on the team. He is 6-for-17 with four home runs and seven RBIs. His go-ahead home run off former All-Star Mitch Keller came in the bottom of the seventh inning and ultimately won the game.

The stretch includes five home runs in five home games with a plate appearance. It's the kind of consistency the Mets have been searching for, and it has quickly shifted the tone around Baty in the baseball world. Behind the scenes, Mendoza credits the third baseman's resurgence to a noticeable change in approach and mentality. That shift is showing up at the plate, where Baty looks more composed, aggressive in hitter's counts, and confident in his swing decisions.

With a reestablished role and renewed confidence, Brett Baty is making a strong case to remain a regular in the Mets' lineup. As his hot streak continues, he's becoming one of the most discussed names in conversations about the Mets' 2025 success.

If he keeps on producing at this level, the third baseman won't just be a short-term spark, he could become a cornerstone in the Mets' push to win their first World Series since 1986.