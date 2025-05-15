The New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates were in the middle of a game when things got crazy in the stands. Instead of focusing on the game, the broadcast noticed that there was a raccoon walking around in the stands, and the fans were appalled by what they were seeing.

There is a RACCOON inside of the Mets stadium 🤯pic.twitter.com/6uBjXsifIu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Not only were the fans at the actual game surprised, but the fans watching on television had a lot to say as well, as some have noticed that random animals popping up is a natural occurrence.

“City Field was basically built on top of a raccoon habitat,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Can he hit?? Get him a helmet,” another user wrote.

“As if this is the first time…. It's NOT!!! Seen them in/around the stadium every season since the place was built,” a third user wrote.

Luckily, this didn't stop the game from continuing, but the Mets were not able to get the win against the Pirates, losing 4-0. It might be best for them if raccoons don't show up at their games, because at this point, some may think that they're bad luck.

The Mets have bigger things to worry about, as their series against the New York Yankees is upcoming. All eyes will be on Juan Soto, as he'll be going up against his former team.

When asked about what he's excited for in his first Subway Series as a member of the Mets at Yankee Stadium, he mentioned the crowd. Then when he was asked about if he cared if he was boo'd, he said “I don't mind,” according to Mets reporter Anthony DiComo.

The crowd will be rocking, and there's no doubt that they'll have a lot of boos for Soto, but he seems ready to face the moment and comtinue to play well for his team this season.