May 16, 2025 at 1:23 AM ET

For the second straight series, the Minnesota Timberwolves made a statement, and Anthony Edwards didn't need many words to do it. After the Wolves clinched a second consecutive trip to the Western Conference Finals and sending the Golden State Warriors home in 5 game, the Wolves superstar posted a photo on his instagram with a short, icy caption.

“Ain done nun c'mon.”

The message came just hours after the Timberwolves dominant 121-110 Game 5 win at home over the Dubs. Edwards finished with 22 points and matched a career-high with 12 assists in the Western Conference Semifinals clincher. But it was the postgame statement that caught fire following the win.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section, echoing the confidence and swagger that Edwards displayed on the floor.

“He said what he said.” — @sprite put below the post.

Short, cold, and unapologetic. The comment summed up what many felt– Edwards is letting his game speak louder than anything else.

Even some Warriors fans tipped their caps to the 23-year-old rising superstar. Whether it's against LeBron James or Stephen Curry, Edwards continues to deliver on the playoff stage.

“Love you Ant, you're my fav after Steph. I still think we would have smoked you if he was healthy, but now that you beat us, go and win it all!” –@rebelpbelieve added to the post.

The Warriors vs. Timberwolves matchup quickly turned into a one-sided affair after Golden State's Game 1. Without Curry, who suffered a left hamstring injury, Golden State dropped four straight and had no answers for Minnesota's depth or intensity.

Six players scored in double digits for the Timberwolves, led by Julius Randle with 29 points. Ant-Man played a complete game, while Mike Conley added 16 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds.

This is the second consecutive series Minnesota has closed out in five games. First, it was the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, it's the Warriors. And the message from their star player is clear, they're not satisfied yet.

Regardless of who's next, the NBA Playoffs has it's breakout star. Edwards is making sure of that, with his play and his words.